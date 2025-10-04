Another Beloved Musician Has Died in a Crash: Chris Doheny Was 64

The music world is mourning the loss of another musician.

Geisha frontman Chris Doheny has died in a car crash.

According to 7 News, Doheny was driving a car that collided with a truck in Kapunda in South Australia on Sept. 19. He died at the scene at 64 years old. South Australia Police say that the truck driver and his passenger were not injured.

“It is with deep sadness that Diamond Dog Records announces the passing of Geisha frontman, Chris Doheny, on Friday,” said his label. “At this difficult time, we kindly ask for privacy and understanding as we, along with Chris’ family and friends, come to terms with this profound loss.”

Doheny founded the pop-punk band Geisha, originally known as Geisha Detail, in late 1983, with Ken Sheppard on lead guitar and backing vocals, and John Nyman on keyboards. Doheny was on lead vocals and guitar. The following year, Doheny’s younger brother Donoghue Dohney joined on bass guitar, and Peter Robertson was on the drums. The band shortened their name to Geisha and signed with British record label EMI Records, which Universal Music Group owns.

Geisha released their self-titled debut album in 1985, which peaked at No. 77 on the Australian charts. The album’s third single, “Kabuki,” reached No. 20 on the Melbourne charts. In 1986, Geisha re-released their single “Rainy Day,” and later that year, Doheny’s brother, Nyman, and Robertson left. The band’s single, “Part Time Love Affair,” which released in August 1986, peaked at No. 3 on the Melbourne charts, and was the band’s highest charting single.

After recording their second album, Midnight To Dawn, in early 1987, Geisha went through yet another lineup change. Co-founder Ken Sheppard and drummer Bret Lufton left the band, while former Japan guitarist Rob Dean and former James Freud and Radio Stars/Berlin drummer Tom Hoise joined. Ultimately, the four-piece, with Laurence Maddick included, broke up in mid-1988.

Chris Doheny, meanwhile, went on to write for notable Australian acts such as Daryl Braithwaite. He also formed All the Young Dudes with Pierre Gigliotti and released a mini-album in 1991, as well as Dragonfly with Craig Harnath, releasing two extended plays. In 1994, Doheny provided the lead vocals for the opening theme song for the TV program The Footy Show, “More Than a Game,” and released two additional solo singles in 1997 and 2012.