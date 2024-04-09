Another '90s Rockstar Has Died: C.J. Snare Was 64

The frontman performed with FireHouse for nearly 40 years and was known for hits like 'Love of a Lifetime' and 'When I Look Into Your Eyes.'

C.J. Snare, the lead vocalist and a founding member of the hard rock band FireHouse, has died. Snare passed away "unexpectedly at home" on Friday, April 5, according to a statement shared to the group's official Facebook page. His daughter, Heather, told TMZ that the singer died of cardiac arrest following a lengthy cancer battle. He was 64.

"Today is a sad day for Rock N Roll. It is with great sorrow we are letting the world know we have lost our brother: CJ Snare, the rock and roll warrior, lead vocalist, and a founding member of Firehouse," the band's statement read in part. "As you are all aware, CJ was expected to be back on stage with the band this summer after recovering from surgery. We are all in complete shock with CJ's untimely passing."

(Photo: Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Firehouse's statement did not share any further details. In October, Snare told fans that he'd underwent abdominal surgery and that it was "time to recover and get back to the stage." In a March 27 update, his final Instagram post, the singer said, "I'll be back on stage with FireHouse before you know it. Health is first so making a FULL recovery before my return." In a tribute, per Blabbermouth, his partner Katherine Little shared that "in September of 2020, CJ was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer," adding that Snare started having some more issues and he had another surgery in October 2023," which "left him very weak and unable to live a full life.... He was so incredibly positive during this whole disease."

Snare co-founded FireHouse in 1987 after his former group, Maxx Warrior, disbanded. The group signed to Epic Records in 1989, with Snare playing keyboards and singing on all seven albums Firehouse has released, including their self-titled debut album, which went double platinum in the United States. Snare was with the band for nearly 40 years until his death, with FireHouse during that time charting seven singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including "Love of a Lifetime," which reached No. 5 in 1991, and "When I Look Into Your Eyes," which hit No. 8 in 1992.

"CJ was arguably one of the best vocal talents of a generation, touring the world with Firehouse non stop the past 34 years," FireHouse said in their statement. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Snare family, Katherine Little, friends, and all our beloved fans all over the world... You will be forever missed by family, friends, fans and your band mates. You're singing with the angels now."

Snare is survived by three children.