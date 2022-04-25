Anderson .Paak Hits Solo Career Milestone Amidst Silk Sonic's GRAMMYs Success

✖

Anderson .Paak is enjoying the success of his work alongside Bruno Mars as a duo Silk Sonic. But he's also seeing his solo efforts pay off. On the heels of their big Grammy night, .Paak's single "Bubblin" was recently certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The song was released in 2018. It's been a monumental year for .Paak. The musician and rapper didn't have an easy journey to success, even dealing with homelessness at one point after being fired from a job and struggling to provide for his wife and son.

Before his Grammy wins with Silk Sonic, .Paak was respected amongst the academy. He won his first Grammy award for Best Rap Performance for Bubblin' in 2019, and Best R&B Album for Ventura, and Best R&B Performance for Come Home (feat. André 3000) in 2020. But working with Bruno Mars has taken him to greater heights.

This year, they swept the Grammys, taking home the coveted gold trophy in all four categories they were nominated for. The duo won best R&B performance, best R&B song, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year – the latter of which is the biggest award of the night. Their single "Leave the Door Open" has already been certified platinum.

They also opened the awards show with a performance of their song "777." They appeared to be in high spirits all night, dancing their way to the stage to accept their awards, even with .Paak having a slight wardrobe malfunction.

"We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point, but in the industry we call that a clean sweep," .Paak said while accepting Record of the Year award on stage. "So all the other nominees, you all know we love y'all. We love y'all. Drinks is on Silk Sonic tonight. We getting drunk. I know a lot of y'all fans might be upset, so we're gonna get out of here before the Internet get to talking."

As solo artists, Mars and .Paak have 11 and four Grammys, respectively. They are currently headlining a residency in Las Vegas.