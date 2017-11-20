Jamie Foxx, Pink and Kelly Clarkson Kick off American Music Awards With Powerful Opening

Jamie Foxx opened the American Music Awards with a powerful speech about all the darkness 2017 has seen.

“As this year comes to a close, we look forward to 2018 with hope. Together, our strength will pull us through,” Foxx said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actor then introduced the show’s openers, Pink and Kelly Clarkson, who continued the opening’s theme together with a powerful rendition of “Everybody Hurts,” likely referencing all the pain 2017 brought, with shootings in multiple cities, acts of terror, unprecedented natural disasters and allegations of sexual assault in Hollywood that have been brought to light.

See some of the best reactions to the opening below.

Pink and Kelly killing it! #AMAs — watching American Music Awards 2017 — Chris James (@ChrisJames079) November 20, 2017

“Wow” after witnessing @Pink and Kelly Clarkson. — Georgia Woods (@leavemysweater) November 20, 2017