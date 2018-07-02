‘American Idol’ Winner Maddie Poppe Unveils Debut Music Video for ‘Going Going Gone’

Just a month after winning American Idol, Maddie Poppe has dropped her first music video for single “Going Going Gone.”

The video, directed by Jeff Venable, is catchy and upbeat, like its lyrics:

“Maybe I was meant to run / Maybe I was born to bleed / I don’t know who I’ll become / But I’ll be going going gone / And even if it starts to hurt / I wanna feel it ’til my whole heart bursts / ‘Cause I will be forever young / So I’ll be going going going going / Gone, gone,” she sings.

Poppe was crowned Season 16 winner of the ABC reality singing competition in May over boyfriend Caleb Lee Hutchinson.

The couple met while filming Idol, which was “the biggest blessing I could ever ask for,” Poppe said on Instagram under a picture of the couple last month. “It has given me endless life-changing opportunities and has truly made every dream I’ve ever wished for come true. But the biggest blessing has without a doubt been you.”

She also revealed on social media how the two began dating officially.

“Caleb asked me to be his girlfriend in Disneyland. I mean yeah we were pretty much dating way before then but you girls know how it is you have to have an official proposition amirite. Anyways, it was sorta precious. He’s sorta precious,” she wrote on Instagram.

Poppe’s talent as a singer and musician are unrivaled clearly, and a great example of what the American Idol judges were looking for during the ABC reboot.

“There’s still talent out there to be discovered,” said judge Katy Perry in an October Good Morning America interview. “There are still stars and diamonds in the rough and I think the great American Dream — we can revive that in a way and show people that if they have the talent, if they work really hard … maybe we can give them a little platform to just shine.”

Here’s to Poppe continuing to shine!

Photo credit: YouTube/Maddie Poppe