‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Has Words for Fan Who Threw Object at Him During Concert

Luke Bryan isn’t sweating over a recent incident at a concert.

Last Saturday, during his performance at the North Dakota State Fair, the country singer was mid-song when someone threw a ball-like object at his head on stage during a performance of “County Girl (Shake It For Me).”

Bryan, however, wasn’t super torn up over it.

“It’s the last song of the night. It was a big ole fun party, and I think one person just took it too far,” the 49-year-old musician said to Taste of Country.

“We see it. Every other entertainer out there is getting stuff—you get stuff thrown at ya,” he continued. “You hope that you can see who did it.”

Just because he wasn’t upset, however, doesn’t mean he thinks the behavior should continue. In fact, he wishes he noticed the perpetrator.

“I mean, if I saw him throw it, I could have gone right to him,” he said. “I probably would have jumped right off in there.”

However, the “One Margarita” singer said there were “a lot of little kids” in the audience and that “if I’d even stopped it and pointed somebody out, it kills the vibe of the show.”

Poor @Luke Bryan got hit in the face during his encore 😅 carried on like a champ though #ndstatefair #lukebryan

Bryan is one of country music’s biggest names. He’s sold over 75 million records, making him one of the best-selling artists in the world.

While he’s never been Grammy nominated, his 2013 album Crash My Party was the first album to receive the Album of the Decade award from the Academy of Country Music. Since 2018, Bryan has served as a judge on American Idol.