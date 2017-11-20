Here Are the Best Faces From Last Night’s AMAs

At Sunday night’s American Music Awards, musical icons and newcomers alike shared the stage to perform some of 2017’s top hits — and a few classics. And though the party had everyone on their feet, some candid moments take the cake as the best looks of the evening.

From Pink’s raw reaction to Diana Ross’ family of entertainers, here were the best faces we caught glimpses of during the annual awards broadcast.

Pink watching Christina Aguilera:

During Christina Aguilera’s tribute performance to the late Whitney Houston, the singer got a little wobbly with her notes while covering “I Will Always Love You.” The camera panned to P!nk during the song, and her face looked less than impressed by the singer’s chops.

But despite appearances, P!nk said she loved her fellow “Lady Marmalade” singer’s rendition of the classic.

“Yes. THIS. Christina f—ng killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina’s talent. Show the clip where I’m in tears, you negative Nancys,” she wrote on Twitter after the show.

Niall Horan meeting up with Hailee Steinfeld:

Perhaps the sweetest faces of the evening came from former One Direction member Niall Horan and Pitch Perfect 3 star Hailee Steinfeld.

The pair shared a laugh, leading fans to imagine how cute the young Hollywood duo would look as a picture-perfect couple.

Diana Ross loving her Lifetime Achievement Award:

This is what’s love is all about – I’m sending Love to our global family. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/MZgtdbtTIM — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) November 20, 2017

Diana Ross was the guest of honor at the 2017 AMAs and she clearly loved every minute of it. The 73-year-old struck a precious pose with her Lifetime Achievement Award just after she rocked out to the performance of a lifetime.

As daughter Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the annual music event, Ross closed the show with a medley of her greatest hits, proving her iconic status. She was also surrounded by her family as she accepted her sixth American Music Award after 10 nominations over the last 32 years.

Jamie Foxx dancing to Diana Ross:

When Ross belted the chorus of “Ease on Down the Road,” no one was giddier than Jamie Foxx. The actor grooved to the upbeat hit from The Wiz, shaking his shoulders and singing along to the legendary artist.

Foxx brought his daughter Corinne Foxx along to the show, and she laughed at her father’s “dad moves” in the cute clip.

Diana Ross’ granddaughter on stage:

Okay, Diana Ross’ grandchildren joining her on stage is the cutest thing in the world! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/ICOa3Oikbt — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) November 20, 2017

Kids will be kids, so Ross’ 2-year-old granddaughter earns a spot on the “best faces” list, even for her naughty habit.

Ross invited her pint-sized family members on stage to dance with her during “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” but Jagger Ross wasn’t impressed by the bright lights, loud music and massive crowds. Instead of dancing, she stood on stage and picked her nose, instantly earning her viral status.

Jenna Dewan Tatum serving heat:

If there was an award for hottest face of the night, Jenna Dewan Tatum would certainly be in the running.

The actress hit the red carpet with swagger in a shimmery, plunging nude Julien Macdonald dress and tousled hair, showing off her flirty, sexy side for the camera.

