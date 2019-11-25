AMAs 2019: Here’s Who Is Hosting This Year

The 2019 AMAs are gearing up to air tonight, but some viewers may not know who is hosting the big award show this year. As was announced earlier this month, pop/R&B singer Ciara will be holding down hosting duties at this year’s event. This is not Ciara’s first musical rodeo, however, as she previously co-hosted the 2016 Billboard Music Awards alongside rapper/actor Ludacris.

In addition to Ciara, the show will also feature a performance from Kesha, featuring Big Freedia. This will be the first time Kesha has returned to the AMA performance stage since 2013.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Presumably, the pair will be performing the new single “Raising Hell.” Other performers during the show will include Shania Twain, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and Taylor Swift.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Nov 21, 2019 at 12:20pm PST

Notably, 2019 has already been a pretty big year for Ciara, as the singer dropped her seventh studio album back in May. The album is titled Beauty Marks, and in 2018 the singer spoke with Good Morning America about recording it.

“I’m super, super excited about my album. I’ve been having so much fun working on it,” she said. “I actually started recording a little bit of it before I gave birth to Sienna so that was really fun; dancing around with my big belly in the studio. But I’ve been working on it for a little while, and it’s really coming together, and I can’t wait to share it with my fans.”

“There is some cool stuff going on,” she also said, then adding, “once it’s ready I’m definitely going to present it to my fans the best way I know how.”

Ciara, who is married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, also addressed the notion that she should write a book about her life and what wisdom she has to impart.

“I definitely plan to write a book one day. I really believe that a lot of what I’ve gone through in life is for a reason,” she said. “I’m sure I’ll have more challenges along the way; hopefully different challenges than some of the ones I’ve experienced before. I believe that all that we go through — the good and the bad — it all happens for a reason to make us wiser, to make us tougher, to make us stronger.”

The 2019 AMA’s kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty Images