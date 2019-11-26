AMAs 2019: Watch Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott Light up the Show One More Time

The AMAs was one of the most entertaining award shows of the year, and days later, fans are still watching Post Malone, Travis Scott and Ozzy Osbourne‘s performance again and again. The three stars teamed up for a collaboration that was literally explosive, and viewers are re-living it again and again.

The energy was palpable even in clips from Malone, Scott and Osbourne’s performance. The American Music Awards of 2019 featured 14 performers, and theirs was one of the biggest of the night. It featured a huge pyrotechnics display, a live band and three of the biggest names in music.

The performance was also significant for Osbourne in particular, who has been off-stage for over a year now. The 70-year-old singer has been dealing with multiple health issues, so seeing him belting out his hit collaboration with Malone on Sunday had fans cheering his return.

The three performed a heavy rendition of “Take What You Want,” a song from Post Malone’s latest album Hollywood’s Bleeding. It was released in September, and while “Take What You Want” was not one of its big radio singles, it was a great choice for the AMAs.

The song connected with both hip hop fans and rock ‘n roll purists, both of whom could be seen dancing along in the audience. The album version had a more conventional hip hop feel, but on stage the song relied on the live guitarist, who arguably stole the show by throwing his instrument over his head at the end.

This version was a great choice for the live performance, as it will help launch Osbourne’s comeback in the coming months. According to a report by Rolling Stone, Osbourne has been out of commission since last October, when he was hospitalized for a near-fatal staph infection. After getting surgery on his hand, he was then brought to the ICU for pneumonia.

POST MALONE. TRAVIS SCOTT. OZZY OSBOURNE. Legends 💥pic.twitter.com/5MDqbzkPxG — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 25, 2019

Osbourne’s woes continued as he suffered a serious fall in January of this year. He needed surgery for that as well, and all of his 2019 tour dates were postponed.

After the AMAs, it is clear that Osbourne is finally ready to get back on the stage. Starting in May of 2020, he will embark on the No More Tours 2 tour, beginning in Atlanta, Georgia. The tour will take him all over the country through July, when he heads over to the U.K. and then Europe.

Osbourne is also expected to release a new album in 2020 for the first time since 2010. Stay tuned for updates on PopCulture.com.