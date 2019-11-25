AMAs 2019: Viewers Spot Something Wrong With the Mic

Viewers tuning in to the 2019 American Music Awards Sunday night couldn’t help but notice that something seemed to be off with the microphone. As presenters and winners took the stage to address the crowd at the Microsoft Theater and those watching from home, many had to hunch over in order for their voices to be heard, as the microphone seemed to be raised to a low level.

Can they not move the mic to where the artists aren’t forced to hunch over to speak? #AMAs — Travis Gain (@tgain83) November 25, 2019

“How come all guys at award shows have to bend down to get their mouth an inch away from the mic?” another asked.

“OMG, please raise the mic so they don’t have to bend over to be heard,” wrote another.

The issue was even more apparent when Lil Nas X took the stage to accept the award for favorite song – rap/hip-hop for his hit track “Old Town Road.” Donning a lime green tuxedo with a zebra-print top underneath, Lil Nas X visibly had to bend over as he gave his speech.

Why didn’t anyone raise the mic stand for my guy @LilNasX #AMAs pic.twitter.com/D0JwHtY7lV — Abby Luschei (@abbyluschei) November 25, 2019

“Why are the [American Music Awards] mic so short?” one viewer asked on Twitter. “All these artists are breaking their backs to get to it. Especially [Lil Nas X].”

“[American Music Awards] event planner Raise The Mic,” another commented. “these entertains leaning over is ridiculous.”

Yo, can someone at the AMAs put the mic at a decent height?! #AMAs — Clau Díaz ♕ (@claudiazr) November 25, 2019

“[American Music Awards] why are the mic stands so short?” one person asked.

Despite the questionable mic hiccup, Sunday night’s show mostly went according to plan. Along with Lil Nas X scoring that major win for his hit song, other winners of the night included Billie Eilish for Best New Artist of the Year, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello for Collaboration of the Year award for “Señorita,” and Halsey’s “Without Me” for Favorite Song – Pop award, among many more winners.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, who received the Artist of the Decade Award, made history when she brought her total number of AMA wins to 29, beating out the previous record held by Michael Jackson.