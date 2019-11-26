AMAs 2019: Shania Twain Posts Stunning Action Photo That’s Sure to Make Post Malone Happy

Shania Twain is continuing to relish in the fun that was the 2019 American Music Awards, sharing a photo that is sure to make everyone happy, including her biggest fan, Post Malone. After the country crooner took the stage at Sunday night’s event with an eight-minute performance, she capped off the “amazing night” by documenting it on social media.

“I had such an amazing night at the [American Music Awards]. Roll on Vegas!! My residency starts in just over ONE WEEK,” she captioned the image, promoting her upcoming “Let’s Go!” The Vegas Residency, which is set to run for two years at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Although Malone didn’t take to the comments section, plenty of fans did.

“Absolutely electrifying performance,” one person wrote.

“You slayed it!! Very inspiring and courageous of you,” added another.

“Best performance of the night,” a third commented.

Malone, meanwhile, showed his love for Twain Sunday night. The rapper was spotted among the crowd dancing and singing along as Twain belted out several covers along with her own “You’re Still the One,” “Any Man of Mine,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” immediately going viral on social media.

Drink in hand, Malone, who came into the AMAs with seven nominations, including for Artist of the Year, and left with the Favorite Album – Rap/Hip Hop for Hollywood Bleeding award, quickly became the talk of the night. As the rapper was seen dancing along, users flocked to social media to comment.

“When they say dance like no one is looking, this is the example that best fits the description,” one person wrote.

“Post Malone dancing and singing to Shania Twain is my favourite thing on the Internet right now,” another added.

Malone proved to be the scene stealer of the night for more than just his dance moves. Along with being seen chatting it up with Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion, Malone’s Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop album acceptance speech generated plenty of buzz.

“Honestly, words cannot express how grateful and thankful I am for everything that y’all show me. Thank you for all the fans for showing love and support. We busted our a– for it,” he said before closing with the rather unusual statement, “We love you very much and I love grapes.”