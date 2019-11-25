AMAs 2019: Selena Gomez’s Sleek Bob and Green Mini Dress Draws in Vibrant Response From Fans

Selena Gomez quickly stole the show at the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet ceremony. The “Back to You” singer turned heads with her neon green strapless mini dress complemented with an Italian platinum necklace by designer Roberto Coin and styled by Kate Young. She also was sporting color-coordinated neon pumps. All of this while showcasing her brand-new bob haircut.

Gomez certainly came prepared for her big moment. This will be her first live performance at an awards ceremony in two years after previously doing so at the AMAs in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

One user tweeted, “It must be exhausting being too perfect, right? I mean… did you see you in this dress? You’re a queen!”

She will mark her return with a bang as she is set to open the event. Gomez will be performing “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.”

The former has won over fans as it references her break-up with Justin Bieber. She spoke with Ryan Seacrest about what she went through writing that song over a year ago.

Can we all pause and take a moment to look at Selena Gomez 👏🏼😍 LOOK AT HER NOW. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/cEuKmDeXOo — Renee Cummings (@OnAirRenee) November 25, 2019

“It’s also more beautiful for me because I know exactly where I was when I wrote it and how I felt,” Gomez said. “Absolutely not. That wouldn’t have happened. It took me a long time to get through it. But, now it’s fun! I’m smiling! It’s so great.”

The former Disney star is set to release her second solo album on Jan. 10, 2020. The album doesn’t have an official name yet but is operating as SG2 for the time being. Gomez’s first album, Revival, premiered in 2015.

Speaking with Apple Music, Gomez explained why she waited so long in between albums.

“I didn’t want to release anything that was mine because I didn’t feel like it was the right timing. I learned a lot from the last album and I wanted to take what I’ve learned and turn it into something even better,” she said. “I’m glad I did, because this year everything kind of just started pouring out of me. I started saying things in a way that I’ve never been able to articulate them before, so it was actually exactly when it needed to happen.”