AMAs 2019: Paula Abdul Wins the Red Carpet in Black Gown With High Slit

Paula Abdul looked every bit the classic starlet as she showed off her fit figure and timeless beauty on the red carpet of the 2019 American Music Awards Sunday in a black sparkling gown with high-cut slit. The pop star, 57, took to the stage during the award ceremony to introduce longtime friend Toni Braxton’s performance, catching the eye of her fans in the bold look.

Abdul, who will return to Flamingo Las Vegas for her Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl residency on Nov. 26, has been through just about every role in the entertainment industry after becoming a household name with her catchy tunes and skilled dance numbers.

“The odds were against me, but my fighting spirit carried me through. I was put on this earth to dance, to create, to perform,” Abdul said during one of her residency shows, as per The Hollywood Reporter. “I had a never-give-up attitude. And even though I was never the obvious choice, that didn’t stop me from manifesting my dreams.”

As for her inspiration behind the high-energy show, she told the outlet, “I’ve been working on this show for the past eight months. Even before that, though, I always collected ideas and even wrote down treatments of what I’d like to do in a show like this. I had a lot of thoughts and ideas before the eight months that I really started putting this show together.”

She continued, “It was a tricky balance to do a show that is a pop concert but also autobiographical and really intimate. To try and implement all of those things — to weave all of those different experiences and feelings into a show — was hard because it’s a fine balance of just how much you can do. If I could incorporate everything I wanted to, I’d be onstage for four hours.”

