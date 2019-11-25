AMAs 2019: Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone and Travis Scott Burn the House Down, Fans Erupt in Applause

The 2019 American Music Awards delivered in many different ways on Sunday, but perhaps the biggest moment was the unexpected performance by Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott. Singing his hit song “Circles” onstage, Post Malone transitioned into “Take What You Want,” which features Osbourne.

It was in that moment that The Prince of Darkness emerged from the shadows and the ensuing flames. His arrival was met with a roaring round of applause as those in attendance were shocked at the surprise. Along with that surprise, Post Malone had one more guest up his sleeve when Travis Scott made his appearance about halfway into their duo to rap his part in the song.

“The best performance of the night was hands down Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott,” one user tweeted.

Post Malone entered the night with a leading seven nominations, including for Artist of the Year. He took home Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop for Hollywood Bleeding.

Whoever needs to see this, enjoy, post Malone, Travis Scott and ozzy osbourne absolutely killed it pic.twitter.com/noIMPait30 — Ben Zelko (@BenZelko) November 25, 2019

“I’m not too good at talking in front of people, but I want to thank everybody who showed love,” Malone said in his acceptance speech. “Honestly, words cannot express how grateful and thankful I am for everything that you have shown. I just want to say thank you to everyone… and thank you all the fans for the love and support.”

Malone, Osbourne and Scott released their single on Oct. 15. The track appears on Hollywood Bleeding. The live performance was the first time all three did so together.

Ozzy Osbourne + Post Malone + Travis Scott isn’t something I knew I needed. That was quite turnt. #AMAs https://t.co/BvkdH9agHs — Matt Mitovich (@MattMitovich) November 25, 2019

It also marked the first live performance by Osbourne since New Year’s Eve. He had been sidelined for a while after suffering a fall that left him unable to perform. He is scheduled to get back onto his world tour travels in 2020 with a European Tour alongside Judas Priest before coming back into the states where Marilyn Manson will link up with him.

It’ll be a big year for Osbourne as he is set to release his first studio album, Ordinary Man, in what will be 10 years.