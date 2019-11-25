AMAs 2019: Lizzo Posts Epic Mid-Song Photos After Performance

Lizzo took the stage at the 2019 American Music Awards to deliver an incredible performance, and now the singer has posted some epic mid-song photos of it, Taking to Instagram, Lizzo posted photos of her performance of “Jerome,” her new song, with she belted out while wearing a beautiful purple dress with frills and ruffles. Many of Lizzo’s fans have been commenting on the post, with one writing “This dress is THE dress for you. You should have this in every single color.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on Nov 24, 2019 at 9:28pm PST

The performance that Lizzo gave was absolutely phenomenal, and had social media users crazy over it, with one Twitter user gushing, “I’m not over Lizzo‘s performance. She did so good….that’s exactly why I stan. Personality, Beauty, Talent. She’s just so amazing. How could I not???”

“Lizzo is honestly the most inspirational artist for self love and care! The light and love she brings to the world is extraordinary,” someone else said.

“I am so proud of Lizzo’s come up! What an inspiring woman! In 2020, I’m singing like I’ve never sang before,” another fan wrote.

“I’m performing like I never have! I’m elevating! I’m expanding! I’m claiming my seat at the table along side people like Billie, Halsey & LIZZO!” the fan added

“I literally love everything that Lizzo stands for in this world,” one other fan offered, while a fifth user added, “I want to keep watching the AMAs but I will be on a Lizzo rewind loop for a little bit now. LizzoOOOOOOOOO!!!”

While Lizzo’s performance definitely brought down the house at the American Music Awards show, the singer did not take home any trophies.

Among those who did win are Beyonce, Post Malone, Taylor Swift, Halsey, Kane Brown, Billie Eilish, Marshmello, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, BTS, and Khalid.

