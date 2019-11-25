AMAs 2019: Jenna Dewan’s Baby Bump Has Social Media Sounding Off

Jenna Dewan made an appearance at the 2019 American Music Awards, and the actress’ baby bump has had social media sounding off. Dewan came out with Patrick Schwarzenegger to introduce Halsey’s musical performance and showed off her pregnant figure, and fans are loving it. “Pregnancy looks so good on Jenna Dewan,” one fan said, while another added, “I have decided to stan Jenna Dewan.”

However, while her baby bump was certainly a hit, Dewan has been trending on Twitter for a completely different reason as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Apparently, during a performance by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Dewan had reportedly mouthed “She’s always extra,” referring to Cabello. This has had social media talking as well, and some are not fans of her take.

Selena gave the worst opening performance in history, Halsey kissing Taylor’s ass and dragging the Grammys, Taylor’s got a really cute outfit on, Billie winning a lot, Green Day bringing life to the party, Lizzo moaning in her performance, Jenna Dewan shading Camila — nicole 😈 (@leighademi) November 25, 2019

“We love a woke feminist that supports other women [Jenna Dewan], oh and of course, Shawn could never be “extra” because he’s a man !” one angry user exclaimed.

“Camila is Super EXTRA. Did you see she didn’t even let Shawn speak during the acceptance speech then she wants to be up all over him like way too much,” said another user.

I don’t know who Jenna Dewan is, but she ain’t lied https://t.co/jaMETZMg2T — Mr.Lydé (@creolecanadian) November 25, 2019

“Did Jenna Dewan just say, ‘she’s always all over him’ and then roll her eyes? the reactions to this ‘Señorita’ performance are killing me,” someone else offered.

“My guess for what Jenna Dewan said during ‘Senorita’ is ‘she always does that crap’ what’s yours!?” one more user asked.

@jennadewan made a rude face and said Camila is always touching her hair during her performance? Guess she didn’t think the cameras would catch her…. #awkward pic.twitter.com/LwpEN4MCt4 — Francesca ♕ (@frenchylammers) November 25, 2019

Dewan does have he defenders, however, as some have alleged that they do not believe she was shading Cabello and that lip-readings of her have been misinterpreted.

At this time, it does not appear that either Dewan or Cabello have commented on the controversy.

Photo Credit: Getty Images