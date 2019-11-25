AMAs 2019: Demi Lovato Reveals Photo With Pink-Haired Boyfriend During Awards Show

Singer Demi Lovato spent her Sunday evening watching the 2019 American Music Awards at home, and while she was at it, she revealed a photo with her pink-haired boyfriend during the show. Taking to her Instagram Stories thread, Lovato shared a photo with her new beau, Austin G. Wilson. In the mirror selfie that Lovato shared, Wilson can be seen giving the singer a sweet kiss on her cheek.

According to a source close to the couple, their romance, so far, has been brief but very intense. “The romance was a whirlwind and they became romantic very recently,” the source told E! News.

Lovato had been through some very public battles with substance abuse over the years, which is actually something that she and Wilson can support one another over, as he has also been through treatment for substance abuse issues,

He “can relate to her on that level and has been very empathetic to her struggles,” the source said, adding, “Demi loves that that they share the same values and are on the same page about their health and wellbeing. Demi thinks he is a good influence and a positive light to be around.”

Before dating Wilson, Lovato famously had a short-lived fling with former Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson.

Regarding how things there ultimately did not work out, a separate stated, “Demi was definitely interested in Mike at one point, but it was short-lived and she wasn’t ever planning on dating him seriously. Mike hopes they can have a second chance again, but for now, he’s fine with being friendly.”

Lovato and Wilson shared a friend in male model Thomas Trussell III, who passed away earlier this year after his own battle with substance addiction.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” sing got a tattoo to honor her fallen friend, and also took to Instagram to memorialize him.

Wilson did the same, writing in a post, “RIP bro I love you so much. I’m so grateful for the times that we had while you were here. You are such a special soul. You had the biggest heart and made everyone feel like a million dollars. I know you’re looking down on us now.”

