AMAs 2019: All of the Most Bizarre Outfits That Turned Heads

The American Music Awards may be a major celebration of some of the biggest names on the music scene, but Sunday’s ceremony also brought out some bold fashion choices on the red carpet — some of which were better received than others.

While stars like Camila Cabello and Taylor Swift were praised for their ensembles, other celebs took a bit of a bigger hit when it comes to what they chose to rock on the red carpet. There’s no doubt that everyone on the AMAs red carpet is doing pretty well for themselves, but some stars’ looks definitely had people talking more than others as they prepared to take to the stage as a presenter, artist or award winner.

Keep scrolling to see some of the boldest and most bizarre looks from the 2019 AMAs red carpet and let us know your opinion in the comments:

Shania Twain

Shania Twain might be our forever queen, but even an icon can make a wardrobe misstep! Pairing a champagne-colored silky top with a fitted sequin skirt might seem like a solid idea in concept, but some of Twain’s details — from split side trains to a messy updo — muddied the look. Regardless of her red carpet attire, the singer nailed her performance at the end of the ceremony, taking on classic bops and contemporary covers.

Kesha

Kesha is always one to pave her own trail, whether it be in music or on the red carpet, but her head-to-toe Versace look was a swing and a miss for the “Raising Hell” songstress. Whether it be the gown’s robe-like cut or her slick, shiny hairdo, Kesha looked more like she was getting out of the bath rather than strutting her stuff. Kesha totally redeemed herself on stage during the AMAs, however, taking it all the way back to “Tik Tok” in a performance that was praised as iconic by many.

Halsey

Halsey looked every bit the flower child as she walked the red carpet in her pastel floral, ruffled gown, but things got to be a little busy with her look when it came to her bleached brows, matching eye shadow and slicked-back updo. Halsey didn’t let middling opinions on her look hold her back, however, putting on an eye-popping performance and taking home the award for Favorite Song – Pop/Rock for “Without Me.”

Christina Aguilera

There’s no doubt Christina Aguilera is a stunning performer, but the “Fighter” singer seemed to hide her natural beauty in this embellished white gown, complete with a full hood and matching choker. The bold shoulder of her gown were very high fashion, but fans seemed to agree that when everything came together, it drowned out Aguilera’s whole visage. Performing “Fall On Me” with A Great Big World live at the award show, Aguilera showed off her true talents, however, blowing fans away with her voice and range.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is known for her signature loose-fitted look, which we love, but the teen artist’s full Burberry plaid fit at the AMAs looked more like an optical illusion gone wrong than an edgy personal statement. Paired with a sheer crystal undershirt and hood, Eilish reminded us of of Handmaiden’s Tale more than the talented musician she is. We can’t imagine she was bothered too much by her outfit’s poor reception, however, taking home Favorite New Artist and Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock at the award show.

Diplo

Diplo isn’t afraid to take on a fashion risk from time to time, but the DJs attempt at “yee haw” turned a little “yee aww” when his suede cowboy-meets-city look struck the wrong chord with fans both in and out of the country music world. Whether it’s the leather detailing on the jacket or his large silver chain, something in Diplo’s outfit was just a little off, but we always appreciate someone taking a chance with their giddy-up!

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks certainly knows how to cut up on a runway and a red carpet, but her camel suit on the AMAs red carpet didn’t do the supermodel justice with the motorbike fingerless gloves and wide-brimmed hat. Paired with a plunging bra and long blonde locks, the America’s Next Top Model judge has set the bar so high that even a middling look gets attention.

Watt

Producer and guitarist Watt had maybe the most head-turning look on the AMAs red carpet, pairing black pants with his name printed down the leg with a floor-length fur coat and v-neck sequined top. If that weren’t extra enough, Watt made sure to add a smattering of necklaces and some violet hair dye to complete his ensemble. It certainly was a bold choice, but Watt brought the house down on guitar as he accompanied frequent collaborator Post Malone and Travis Scott on stage for “Take What You Want.”

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty