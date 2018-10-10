AMAs 2018: Carrie Underwood’s Baby Bump Steals the Show During ‘Spinning Bottles’ Performance

Carrie Underwood knocked her performance at the 2018 American Music Awards out of the park during Tuesday’s live ceremony broadcast, and she did it all while pregnant!

The “Cry Pretty” singer, 35, was nominated for the favorite female country artist award, and took to the stage during the Los Angeles-based award ceremony to perform her song “Spinning Bottles,” which was inspired by substance abuse.

“I feel like when we wrote this song ‘Spinning Bottles’ we kind of each had people in our heads go through this,” she said of the track, as reported by PEOPLE. “It’s hard to write, it’s hard to get it out, it’s hard to say it’s gonna go on the album … It’s difficult to sing it to the world, but its life; that’s a part of life. It’s hard to just put yourself out there like that.”

She added, “You’re just going into a writing session letting your feelings out and just hope people get it.”

Her performance was definitely a powerful one, featuring a candlelit stage, soulful vocals and a dramatic red gown, but many eyes were on her baby bump!

Underwood and husband Mike Fisher announced in August that they were expecting their second child, who would join their family alongside 3-year-old big brother Isaiah.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” the American Idol alum said on social media in a video. “This has just been a dream come true, with album and with baby news and all that stuff, we’re so excited and so glad that you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us.”

Tuesday’s awards were the first time Underwood had walked the red carpet with her bump, which she clad in a dramatic black cold-shoulder gown with gold beading detail.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Underwood’s pregnant performance:

“Carrie Underwood is performing while PREGNANT omg women are so powerful #AMAs” one wrote.

Another wrote, “Serving vocals while pregnant! SING CARRIE #AMAs”

Others couldn’t get over her look. “Carrie Underwood is quite possibly the cutest pregnant person ever. #AMAs,” one gushed.

And some were even surprised to learn she was pregnant in the first place! “Did not know that Carrie Underwood was pregnant until now #AMAs,” one fan wrote.

