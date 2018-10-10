AMAs 2018: Carrie Underwood’s Baby Bump Makes Red Carpet Debut

Carrie Underwood is rocking her baby bump on the red carpet for the first time at Tuesday’s American Music Awards.

Clad in a dramatic black gown with gold beaded detailing and cold-shoulder style, the “Cry Pretty” artist showed off her growing bump at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California prior the awards, broadcast on ABC.

Underwood will perform her new song “Spinning Bottles” later in the broadcast.

Underwood and her Nashville Predators player Mike Fisher announced they were expecting a second child in August with a video on social media. They are already parents to 3-year-old son Isaiah.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” the 35-year-old said. “This has just been a dream come true, with album and with baby news and all that stuff, we’re so excited and so glad that you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us.”

It hasn’t been an easy journey to her second child, however.

In an interview on CBS Sunday Morning last month, Underwood revealed she suffered three miscarriages in between the birth of Isaiah and her new baby.

“I’d kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby,” Underwood said. “We got pregnant early 2017, and didn’t work out.”

She leaned heavily on her faith at that time, she added, “And that was the thing, in the beginning, it was like, ‘OK, God, we know this is, just wasn’t Your timing, and that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.’”

After that, she experienced two more miscarriages, which left her feeling heartbroken and betrayed.

“I had always been afraid to be angry,” she said. “Because we are so blessed. And my son, Isaiah, is the sweetest thing. And he’s the best thing in the world. And I’m like, ‘If we can never have any other kids, that’s okay, because he’s amazing.’ And I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can’t. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No.”

Since then, she’s been celebrating this pregnancy, which she added has been going well so far.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for DCP / John Shearer