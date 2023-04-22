DJ Backs out of Concerts Due to Pregnancy, Fans Rush to Her Defense

EDM artist Alison Wonderland recently announced that she's pregnant. Now she's letting fans know what that means for her future as a touring act. Alison (real name Alexandra Sholler) told fans that her appearances at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and EDC Las Vegas are still on. (She is booked under her side project Whyte Fang at Coachella). However, she won't be able to make two other festivals this year as she will take a hiatus from touring from late May through September.

"I wanted to clarify some things about what shows I can [and] can't play for the remainder of my pregnancy. I have previously had fertility issues and didn't want to make these announcements until I knew this was all real," Alison told fans on April 7. "I am now 7 and a half months pregnant and not able to fly certain lengths, doctors orders, so will only be able to play shows close to LA until baby is born.

"This means I will play Coachella [and] EDC LV. And I'm so excited to be able to do that! But afterwards I will need a much-needed break to recover and spend time with my new baby (artists get maternity leave too). That means I won't be playing any more shows until September. All shows from September onwards I WILL be playing. Unfortunately, this means I won't be able to perform at Hangout Festival in Alabama [and] Moonrise festival in Baltimore. I'm just as bummed about it as you are, but I promise I'll be back that way soon. Thank you for patience and understanding as I prioritize the health and wellness of myself and my baby."

Most of Alison Wonderland's fans understood the situation and were gracious for her transparency. However, some were not so nice and lashed out at the mother-to-be. These rude remarks resulted in Wonderland's fans and other members of the online EDM community speaking out in support of her to combat the backlash.