Alison Wonderland Pregnant, Reveals Baby Bump Photos
EDM artist Alison Wonderland has a baby on the way! Alison (real name Alexandra Sholler) revealed the news in a March 15 Instagram post where she showed off numerous shots of her baby bump. In the post's caption, she revealed that the father of the upcoming baby is boyfriend Ti West, the movie director best known for helming X, Pearl and In a Valley of Violence.
Since that reveal, the "I Want U" and "Run" artist has shared plenty of shots of herself as she continues to play shows ahead of the baby's arrival. She is currently 7-and-a-half months pregnant. (She also clarified what shows she'll be able to play going forward.) Scroll through to see Alison Wonderland's pregnancy announcement as well as her other baby bump updates.
"Surprise! Baby Wonderland on the way"
prevnext
Alison Wonderland Shares Baby Bump Video From Lollapalooza Argentina
prevnext
THANK U SO MUCH LOLLAPALOOZA ARGENTINA 🇦🇷 THE BABY AND I HAD FUN pic.twitter.com/AjadUrpG69— ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) March 18, 2023
Alison Wonderland Show off Her 'Pregnancy Style'
prevnext
Alison Wonderland Covers up Ahead of Lollapalooza Brasil
prevnext
me and the baby about to DESTROY lollapalooza brasil 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/BvT01gctXa— ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) March 26, 2023
Rosalía Poses With Alison Wonderland's Baby Bump
prevnext
Alison Wonderland Reveals More Pics From Her Pregnancy Photoshoot
prev