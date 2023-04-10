Alison Wonderland Pregnant, Reveals Baby Bump Photos

EDM artist Alison Wonderland has a baby on the way! Alison (real name Alexandra Sholler) revealed the news in a March 15 Instagram post where she showed off numerous shots of her baby bump. In the post's caption, she revealed that the father of the upcoming baby is boyfriend Ti West, the movie director best known for helming X, Pearl and In a Valley of Violence.

Since that reveal, the "I Want U" and "Run" artist has shared plenty of shots of herself as she continues to play shows ahead of the baby's arrival. She is currently 7-and-a-half months pregnant. (She also clarified what shows she'll be able to play going forward.) Scroll through to see Alison Wonderland's pregnancy announcement as well as her other baby bump updates.