Alanis Morissette Honors Former Bandmate Taylor Hawkins With 'Ironic' Performance

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins passed away back in March, and now singer Alanis Morissette has honored the late musician with a performance of her beloved song "Ironic." Hawkins is a former bandmate of Morissette, having played with her before joining the Foo Fighters. Entertainment Weekly reports that, on Thursday, during a concert at London's 02 Arena, Morissette performed the hit '90s tune while a memorial montage of Hawkins played in the background.

Hawkins was a touring member of Morissette's band from June 1995 until March 1997. This was during her Can't Not tour in support of her acclaimed 1995 album Jagged Little Pill. Hawkins did not play on any of Morissette's studio albums, but he was featured on her Jagged Little Pill, Live video project. Hawkins played with Morissette until 1997 when joined the Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl's band after Nirvana ended following the death of Kurt Cobain. Hawkins' first album with the band was 1999's There Is Nothing Left to Lose, the Foo Fighters' third album overall.

After a couple of postponed shows thanks to Covid, I finally got to see @Alanis Morrisette. What a show, I loved every minute!

It’s safe to say, if I needed to sing a song and not FU, it would be this one.

Also a lovey tribute to Taylor Hawkins 💜 pic.twitter.com/jk4HSdu64g — Hayles 🇬🇧 (@JustHayles333) June 29, 2022

Hawkins died on March 25 — in Bogotá, Colombia — ahead of a concert the Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform. The terrible news of Hawkins' death was first revealed by the band, who issued a statement on social media that evening. "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the statement read. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time." No official cause of death has been announced.

Recently, the Foo Fighters announced two upcoming tribute concerts in honor of Hawkins. Following his death, the band canceled all forthcoming concerts, but they will now make their return to the stage with a pair of shows honoring Hawkins' legacy. In their announcement, the band revealed, "The all-star rock and roll shows will take place September 3 at London's Wembley Stadium and September 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles."

In addition to their concert announcement, the band also shared a statement from Hawkins' family, written by his wife Alison, which expressed gratitude to his fans for the love they have shown during such a difficult time. "My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor's fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor," she wrote in part. "Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief."