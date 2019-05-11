Alanis Morissette Rocks out Flaunting Beautiful Baby Bump at Kaaboo Music Festival in Arlington, Texas

Alanis Morissette and her growing baby bump took the stage during Kaaboo Music Festival in Arlington, Texas. The musician, pregnant with her third child with husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway, had her belly on full display in an all-white outfit during the show.

The Ironic singer blew attendees away with her performance at the AT&T Stadium on Friday, Daily Mail reported. She sported fitted white jeans, a matching top and a flowy white button-down shirt to complete the look. Morissette, 44, performed old hits like “You Oughtta Know,” which are beloved by longtime fans, according to YouTube videos shot by fans in the audience. It doesn’t appear her pregnancy slowed her down at all. In clips from her Kaaboo Music Festival set, the Canadian songstress could be seen making her way around the stage with little issue.

Morissette shared her own photo from the performance, which showed her in action. She captioned the still, “dallas, i heart.”

View this post on Instagram dallas, i heart. #kaabootexas #✨ A post shared by Alanis Morissette (@alanis) on May 11, 2019 at 7:35am PDT

Morissette and her husband announced that they were expecting in March. They shared the news with fans on Instagram, posting a picture of her already-prominent bump. In the picture, Morissette could be seen singing into a microphone. Her caption suggested that she was working on new music.

“so much NEWness…,” the Instagram caption read.

Since then, Morissette’s pregnancy journey has been well-documented. She regularly posts pictures of herself working out and doing other things with her bump on display. A recent post revealed that she’d taken up pregnancy Pilates.

This isn’t Morissette’s first child. She and Treadway are already parents to Onyx, 1, and Ever, 8. Morissette and Treadway tied the knot in 2010.

The singer previously spoke about the joys of motherhood in an interview with biography.com. She said motherhood changed her for the better, adding that it was unexpected.

“My manager said to me at one point many years ago, ‘Your life’s going to change when your baby is born — but only forever.’ I have discovered the virtues of coffee, truly,” she joked. “Coffee has become very helpful in that I’m sleeping a lot less. But motherhood is also all about integration for me. Previously, personal fulfillment was at home, and then I was on the road, living my vocation.”

“Everything was really compartmentalized. Separate. There was this, and then there was that. Now everything is really integrated,” she added.

Morissette is due to welcome her third child sometime later this year. She hasn’t revealed an exact due date.