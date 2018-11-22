Aerosmith Guitarist Joe Perry Released From Hospital After Backstage Collapse

Joe Perry is doing much better following a recent hospitalization.

The Aerosmith member is reportedly out of the hospital after he shocked fans that he collapsed backstage at a concert earlier this past week.

“Joe Perry was released from the hospital yesterday and is home ad doing well,” Perry’s rep told Entertainment Tonight Friday. The guitarist had previously told fans Tuesday that he was doing well after the scary collapse.

The 68-year-old rocker performed alongside Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, and collapsed in his dressing room backstage.

“Following a guest performance during Billy Joel;s show last night at Madison Square Garden, Joe Perry experienced shortness of breath and was treated backstage by paramedics who gave the guitarist oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to a hospital,” Perry’s rep said in a statement on Sunday.

“This morning Perry remains in the hospital where he is alert and responsive,” the rep added at the time.

The rep announced at the time that the musician would be missing a subsequent performance with Aerosmith in Florida; though he is expected to return to his tour schedule after some time to recover.

“The Aerosmith guitarist will be unable to appear today at Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp in Florida and apologizes to those attending. Perry is expected to return to the road later this month,” the statement concluded.

Bandmate Steven Tyler sent a message of support to Perry after he broke his silence on Twitter Tuesday, sharing two raised hand emoji and a heart, writing: “MY BROTHER!”

News of the collapse first broke Sunday morning, with TMZ reporting paramedics were called to the New York City venue and they treated the guitarist on-site for 40 minutes. First responders reportedly placed a tracheal tube in his throat to ensure he could breathe as he was transported in a stretcher to the hospital.

“Joe did not look good,” a witness told the publication.

Perry tweeted an update to fans on Tuesday, writing: “Doing well, thanks for al the love and support!”

Radio and TV personality Eddie Trunk was one of many celebrities and fans who sent well wishes to the rocker after news broke of his health scare.

Sending my best to rock icon and friend ⁦[Joe Perry⁩]. Joe was just with me on my last radio special from LA. I’m hearing he’s doing well today thankfully! Be well Joe!!

Wishing a speedy recovery to the Aerosmith musician!