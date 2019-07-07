Adele Shows off Dramatic Transformation in New Photos

Adele showed off her dramatic new transformation during an appearance at Celine Dion‘s show in Hyde Park, hand-in-hand with what many assumed was a mysterious new love interest at first glance. That turned out to not be the case as the gent is actually Paul Drayton, husband to British TV presenter, Alan Carr.

Adele’s new man is well fit 😍 pic.twitter.com/FwRotQh59V — Alan Carr (@AlanCarr) July 6, 2019

The singer, Carr and Drayton are close friends with Adele actually hosting their wedding in her Los Angeles garden, even conducting the ceremony herself. So it really shouldn’t be a surprise to see them holding hands and enjoying the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Once that rumor was put to bed, fans could focus on Adele herself and how she’s changing things up following her split from husband Simon Konecki.

Adele was clad in a comfortable black outfit, trying to keep a somewhat low profile while also staying surrounded by security. Judging from the photos once the pair were in their viewing location, the singer enjoyed Dion’s show and got into the songs as the diva belted them out.

This is far from the first time the star has stepped out since her divorce. It’s also not the first time fans have gotten a look at her new look. According to The Daily Mail, Adele is looking out for herself at the moment and it is paying off.

“Adele has been out enjoying herself and she sees that as her priority at the moment, along with being a mum to Angelo,” a source told the outlet back in June.

“She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her,” the source added. “It’s a bonus that she has shifted some weight. Her mates are glad she’s letting loose and there’s nothing but good feelings towards her. She’s got a new lease on life.”

One of her more high-profile appearances came during the Spice Girls reunion shows this summer. While Adele was not shy about fangirling over the girl power group, fans quickly noticed her new hair and glowing look on social media.

“Adele got that post-divorce glow, she is coming y’all. She is coming for our wigs, stepping on necks. All of that,” a Twitter user wrote in response to the singer’s Spice Girls praise.

“Adele has never looked better. Adele has never looked freer. Adele has never looked more comfortable with herself. There I said it,” another added to the mess of praise.

The singer is reportedly also working on new music at the moment but there has been no official confirmation. She did praise the end of “30” on social media, welcoming “31” and putting her past behind her, tossing in a few expletives to be safe and a threat about her next record.

“Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “I’ll learn to love you a lot eventually. Bunch of f—ng savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you!”