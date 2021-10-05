Adele Shares New Song With Teaser and Social Media Is Freaking Out

Adele has her fans freaking out after breaking the news Tuesday that she’s dropping a brand new single titled “Easy On Me” on Oct. 15. The Grammy winner, 33, gave a short preview of the new song alongside a moody trailer on social media, igniting a frenzy from fans who have been waiting years for new music from her.

Having last released her album 25 in 2015, it’s been six years since Adele fans had new music to tug at their heartstrings, but that drought will come to the end in less than two weeks — sending people into a tizzy on Twitter. Keep scrolling to learn more about Adele’s upcoming music and see some of the hilarious reactions taking over the internet.

Easy On Me

Adele announced the upcoming release of “Easy On Me” on social media Tuesday, sharing with fans just a few moments of the song in a telling trailer. Melancholy piano music fills the air as Adele puts a cassette tape into her car stereo and drives away with her belongings towed behind her.

All the Clues

Adele might have shocked the world with the teaser trailer, but fans had figured something was coming. Tweeting, “Hiya babes!” Monday in her grand return to the social media platform, the “Rolling in the Deep” artist also changed the profile picture and background on all her social media to a teal blue backdrop. Even the official Twitter account couldn’t believe her return, which came amid a complete Instagram and Facebook outage.

’30’

Clues date back to this weekend, when billboards featuring the number ’30’ popped up around the world in the exact same shade of teal Adele posted on her social media. Adele’s past album titles have all been labeled with the ages in which she worked on them, so the number raised eyebrows among her fans. The “Set Fire to the Rain” artist is currently 33, but called it quits with husband Simon Konecki three years ago. The two share 8-year-old son Angelo.

Fans React

Adele’s fans have been waiting for a breakup album from the singer, known for her heartbreaking music, and quickly took to social media after the teaser’s release to share their excitement.

Me after hearing 20 sec of Adele new song pic.twitter.com/Lwp1zxnRnS — tesehki8 (@holydemii) October 5, 2021

Adele does it for me every time. That new song will definitely have me in my feelings https://t.co/Hq7eY5gQ4K — Drebae (@Drebae_) October 5, 2021

Sad Girl Fall

Many people joked that this was yet another breakup album to add to “Sad Girl Fall,” as Kacey Musgrave’s album Star-Crossed was released just last month following her divorce from Ruston Kelly.

adele upon seeing kacey musgraves give us the sad girl divorce album we’d been waiting for https://t.co/K3fiQDssuV — Lexie Schapitl (@lexieschapitl) October 5, 2021

Adele came outta nowhere like 😭 pic.twitter.com/NkWRI02ubm — Nat (@clownforadelex) October 5, 2021

Rolling Like Adele

Other fans admired Adele for taking time away from the spotlight to work on her album, not conceding to public pressures for her to release music before she was totally ready.

I wish we could all do like Adele and peace out for 6 years then come back guns ablazin'… the masterpieces we could all create — Christian Allaire (@chrisjallaire) October 5, 2021

Drop the Single!

Plenty of fans were simply ready to have “Easy On Me” dropped as soon as possible, begging Adele to drop the single as soon as possible. Despite all our wishes, “Easy On Me” is still scheduled to be released Oct. 15.

Brand new Adele, give it to us kween pic.twitter.com/mEhmThTl6m — Lauren Layfield (@LaurenLayfield) October 5, 2021