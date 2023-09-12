AC/DC Replaces Member for Upcoming Concert

At least one classic member of AC/DC will not join the band when they take the stage for the first time in seven years. On Oct. 7, the Australian rock band is set to perform at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California, but it seems that fans shouldn't expect to see Phil Rudd on drums during the show.

As AC/DC prepares for the concert, the group took to social media over the weekend to share rehearsal audio, which also confirmed the band lineup. Confirmed in the rehearsal were Brian Johnson, lead guitarist Angus Young, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, and Cliff Williams, who will be coming out of retirement. However, while Rudd rejoined AC/DC alongside Johnson and Williams for their 2020 album Power Up, he will not perform with them next month. Rudd has been replaced by drummer Matt Laug, who has played with Alanis Morissette, Alice Cooper, and Slash's Snakepit. It is uncertain if this lineup was just for the rehearsal or if it will remain for the actual performance.

PWR UP for Power Trip! Listen to the rehearsal of the boys powering up with Cliff Williams, who's coming out of retirement for the festival and Matt Laug on drums. pic.twitter.com/FdpX3bf65a — AC/DC (@acdc) September 9, 2023

A reason for Rudd's absence from the lineup was not given. The drummer joined AC/DC in 197 and in 1983 before returning in 1994. During the band's Rock or Bust, though, Rudd was replaced by Chris Slade as he dealt with the legal consequences of his 2014 arrest on multiple charges. Rudd was ultimately convicted of threatening to kill a former employee and sentenced to eight months home detention. He went on to appear on AC/DC's most recent album, 2020's Power Up.

While it doesn't appear that Rudd has addressed his absence from the lineup, Slade sent his well wishes to Laug on social media. He also assured fans that he is "not bitter or 'whining,'" over AC/DC's decision to recruit Laug rather than him. Slade added that he did not "expect a call from ACDC. I merely wanted to say that I know Matt well and he will do an admirable job, because I knew alot of you would ask me!!"

The upcoming Power Trip fest will take place over a period of three days from Oct. 6 through Oct. 8 in Indio. AC/DC is scheduled to take the stage on Oct. 7, with other festival performers including Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Tool, and Judas Priest.