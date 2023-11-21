Sean 'Diddy' Combs Not Subject of Criminal Investigation, Despite Previous Report

Sean "Diddy" Combs is not the subject of a New York City Police Department investigation. Following reports that the music mogul was the subject of a "locked" but "active" case amid his ex-girlfriend Cassie's lawsuit against him, a spokesperson for the NYPD clarified the reports, confirming that Combs is not being investigated in connection to a confidential criminal case.

"Yesterday, a member of the NYPD's public information office erroneously told a reporter about the apparent existence of an active case file containing the name 'Sean Combs.' There is no such investigation, at present," the statement, shared by TMZ, read. "Further, the release of such information is not consistent with the internal policies of the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information. The NYPD always treats allegations of sexual assault and rape extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so that support and services can be offered to survivors and a comprehensive investigation can be conducted."

TMZ previously reported that the NYPD had an "active" case with the name "Sean Combs." However, details of the alleged case were uncertain, including ho made the criminal complaint. The outlet reported that the case's sensitive nature resulted in it being "locked."

The report came just a day after Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, filed a complaint against Combs, her former collaborator and on-again, off-again boyfriend, in New York. In the lawsuit, Cassie accused Combs of rape and repeated physical abuse. She described the 54-year-old s a "vicious, cruel, and controlling man," who "asserted complete control over Ms. Ventura's personal and professional life." The met in 2005 when she was aged 19 and split in 2018.

In a statement to CBS News, Cassie said that "After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships." However, Combs denied the accusations, with his lawyer, Ben Brafman, saying in a statement that the musician "vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations."

Just a day after filing the lawsuit, it was reported that Cassie reached a settlement with the rap mogul, sharing in a statement, "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support." In his own statement, Combs said, "we have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."