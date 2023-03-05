'90s Rock Band Confirms Planning Reunion

Fans of hair metal and '80s glam rock are in luck – Mr. Big has confirmed they're moving forward with a reunion tour in 2023. The band has promised fans a comeback for years, especially after the tragic death of original drummer Pat Torpey in 2018. A few years on from that loss, frontman Eric Martin says that they are ready to hit the road and honor their late friend.

"Mr. Big it's definitely gonna happen, there's no question about it," Martin said in an interview with The Metal Voice. "It's gonna happen in the middle of 2023 (summer.) There are going to be multiple dates." Martin confirmed that original guitarist Paul Gilbert and bassist Billy Sheehan would be joining him on the road, but did not reveal who would take Torpey's place behind the drums. Torpey passed away due to complications with Parkinson's Disease in 2018, and the band has reportedly chosen a new drummer to fill in. Martin hopes to keep their identity a surprise.

"We have this new drummer," he said. "I don't want to mention the guy's name until the press release comes out. But the guy really stepped up and everybody knows him and then one really really cool thing is that he was a big fan of Pat Torpey. I think Pat, he'd approve of this new mystery man."

For those wondering, Martin did confirm that the replacement drummer is not Matt Starr. Starr played drums with Mr. Big in 2017 on their album Defying Gravity and on the tour that followed. At the time, Torpey was not able to perform. Their new drummer will apparently be someone else.

Mr. Big formed in Los Angeles, California in 1988. They are known for being a hard rock band that's not afraid to slip a softer song into the mix now and then. They have also been described as "glam metal" and "arena rock." The band had some major hits in the 1990s and even into the early 2000s.

Mr. Big disbanded in 2002, having lost Gilbert to a side project and straining under intra-band tensions. Their first reunion came in 2009 and they began releasing new music in 2011. However, when Torpey became ill, the band seemed to lose much of its steam. Another tour was discussed for 2019, but ultimately it never materialized.

Right now, the proposed 2023 tour is in the same boat, but hopefully, there will be firm dates and ticket sales soon. Mr. Big's music is available to stream now on most major music services.