“Return of the Mack” singer Mark Morrison found himself in legal trouble last weekend following a confrontation at a Palm Beach establishment. The ’90s hitmaker was taken into custody after allegedly shoving a restaurant manager during a heated dispute.

Morrison, 52, was arrested and charged with simple battery following the altercation at Le Bar à Vin in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday night, the New York Post reports.

According to police documents obtained by TMZ, Morrison allegedly “stormed into” the wine bar and began arguing with the venue’s general manager, Nicola Lavacca, regarding an incident that had occurred the previous evening. Witnesses told authorities that the disagreement escalated until Morrison physically pushed the manager, who reportedly did not retaliate. A bystander then intervened to separate the two men before the situation could worsen, after which Morrison left the premises.

Fabrizio Riillo, the restaurant’s nightlife manager, provided additional context to the Palm Beach Daily News, explaining that Morrison had brought another performer to the venue on Friday for a planned event. According to Riillo, tensions arose when Morrison repeatedly instructed the singer’s team to increase the volume, which eventually prompted Lavacca to request they lower it. “Mark Morrison came back on Saturday night looking for a fight,” Riillo told the publication.

Law enforcement officers subsequently apprehended Morrison, who was photographed being handcuffed while dressed in a black shirt, tan shorts, and yellow footwear. The R&B artist was held overnight at Palm Beach County Jail before being released Sunday morning after posting a $1,000 bond.

Morrison’s attorney, Rick King, has framed the incident differently, suggesting racial elements were involved. In a statement to The Independent, King said, “It is important to acknowledge that this altercation between Mr. Morrison and the male employee of the Le Bar à Vin, Nicola Lavacca, arose in the context of a racially charged confrontation.” King further stated that the dispute originated over “non-payment of an entertainment fee” and emphasized that his client is cooperating with authorities and “confident that the facts will provide clarity on the circumstances.”

This isn’t Morrison’s first encounter with legal issues. In 1997, as his signature track “Return of the Mack” was climbing American charts, he was convicted for attempting to bring a firearm aboard an aircraft, the New York Post notes. The following year, he received a one-year jail sentence after hiring a lookalike to complete court-ordered community service stemming from his involvement in a brawl that resulted in a fatality.

Morrison’s hit “Return of the Mack” recently achieved significant recognition, ranking number 318 in Billboard’s 500 Best Pop Songs of All Time in 2023 and surpassing 500 million streams on Spotify in January.

The British-German singer, who spent his childhood in Leicester, England, before relocating to West Palm Beach at age 11, is scheduled to appear for arraignment on April 15 at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.