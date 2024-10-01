Over 30 years after his smash hit "The One And Only" topped the charts, British singer-songwriter Chesney Hawkes is making a musical comeback with his first new song in over a decade. The 52-year-old pop icon has teamed up with acclaimed producer Jake Gosling to release "Get A Hold Of Yourself," a single that blends Hawkes' signature sound with a contemporary, pop-rock style.

Hawkes, who rose to fame in the early '90s with his era-defining track, is no stranger to the spotlight. However, the artist has taken a step back from the music industry in recent years, prioritizing family life. Now, after a period of self-reflection, Hawkes is ready to reintroduce himself to both longtime fans and new audiences.

"It's really strange experiencing this all again – three decades later and with three decades worth of growing up," Hawkes shared in a recent interview with The Sun. "It's taken a long time to feel confident enough to really throw myself back into a project, but growing up and feeling much more comfortable and freer within myself has allowed that to happen."

Produced by Grammy-nominated Gosling, known for his work with the likes of Ed Sheeran and One Direction, "Get A Hold Of Yourself" is described as sitting "between classic Chesney and contemporary, 21st Century pop." The track's lyrics embody a message of self-acceptance and resilience, with Hawkes explaining that the song is "about being free and not giving a f— what people think!"

Hawkes' return to music also coincides with a resurgence of public interest in the singer. In recent years, he has enjoyed a renewed spotlight, with festival appearances and a headline show at London's O2 Academy Islington. His passion for soccer, including his unofficial role as an England mascot during the 2022 World Cup, has also helped boost his presence in the public eye.

The official music video for "Get A Hold Of Yourself," released recently, showcases Hawkes in a bold, new light. According to the artist, the video takes inspiration from the film Saltburn and features nods to other classic movies such as Risky Business, Love Actually, and The Full Monty.

"Ever since I watched 'Saltburn', I wanted to do something as bold as that scene – and that was where the idea started," Hawkes explained, per PCN Magazine. "There wasn't another option that matched the essence of the song, the freedom that it encapsulates and the message I want to get across with 'Get A Hold Of Yourself.'"

As Hawkes begins a new phase of his career, he remains humble and grateful for the opportunity to reconnect with his dedicated fanbase. "As ideas flowed, we introduced a few more movie references. And if anyone was wondering where I've been all this time, maybe this answers those questions... I'm 52 and dancing about naked in Tommy Shelby's house!"