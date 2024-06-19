'90s Music Star Dies of Rectal Cancer: Dario G Was 53

Paul Spencer, best known for performing as dance music act Dario G, has died. He was 53.

Spencer, who turned Dario G into a solo project after the departures of former bandmates Scott Rosser and Stephen Spencer, died on Monday, according to a post on his official Instagram account. Doctors diagnosed him with stage 4 rectal cancer in June 2023.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Paul Spencer earlier today," the statement read. "He was positive until the end but this was one battle he could not fight anymore. He leaves behind a wonderful musical legacy and many happy memories for many people. He will be sadly missed by everyone who loved him. Shine bright our big star"

Dario G was behind several beloved '90s dance tracks, including "Sunchyme," "Carnaval de Paris" and "Voices." "Sunchyme," in particular, received a resurgence in popularity in 2022 after Derry Girls prominently featured it in its series finale.



The dance music world was devasted when Spencer announced his cancer diagnosis via a message posted to Twitter (now known as X).

"Hard to write this. I've just found out that I've got stage 4 rectal cancer and a shadow on my liver," Spencer wrote. "That's damn hard to read too I'm sure. Gonna give it my best shot though."

No memorial information has been revealed as of press time.