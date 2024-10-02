'80s Metal Guitarist Dies of Cancer: RIP to Anvil's Dave Allison

Dave Allison was the original guitarist of Anvil, playing in the band from 1978 until 1989.

Dave Allison, who was the original guitarist for '80s metal band Anvil, has died. He was 68. According to a report from Blabbermouth, Allison passed away after a battle with cancer.

"We'd like to send our deepest condolences to the Allison family and friends," Anvil said in a statement: Dave passed away this morning. He was a close friend and we will miss him. He was proud of his early contributions to Anvil, and his name and legacy live on. Rest in peace, Dave Squirly Allison."

Over on Facebook, the band added, "Dave ('Squirrley') Allison was a member of Anvil for 10 years and recorded six albums with the band, including classics such as Metal On Metal and Forged In Fire. His final album with the band was the Past And Present live album."

Allison was with Anvil from its formation in 1978 until 1989. Blabbermouth noted that he later rejoined his bandmates on stage for a show in 2017.

In a personal memorial, Anvil drummer Robb Reiner offered, "The word just reached me... Original band mate R.I.P. Dave Allison has passed away... Had the opportunity this Spring to pay a unplanned surprise visit to Dave's isolated cabin ...Loneliness was no stranger to him: To say he was in shock was an understated fact..blown away was more like it:...and so was I."

"The visit covered memories (many) and exposed his dire state," Reiner continued. "He was not well ..clearly: Together we planned a dinner that unfortunately never happened." He concluded his message, "R.I.P. my old friend."