'70s Rockstar Mick Slattery Dead at 77

Hawkwind guitarist Mick Slattery has died. He was 77. The founding member of the legendary space rock band passed away "peacefully at home" on March 17 following a short illness, his bandmate, Dave Brock, announced. Slattery's death comes just four months after fellow Hawkwind founding member Nik Turner died at 82.

Brock, who is the only remaining original member of the band, confirmed Slattery's death in a March 18 Facebook post, informing fans, "We are sorry to share the sad news that our old friend, and Hawkwind founder member, Mick Slattery passed away peacefully at home yesterday, St Patrick's Day, 17th March 2023, aged 77, after a short illness." Brock did not share further details, and Slattery's cause of death remains unclear. In the post, Brock went on to reflect on their time together in Hawkwind.

"Me and Mick played together in a band called Famous Cure in 1967, touring Holland before going on to form Hawkwind in 1969. I have lots of fond memories from our younger days, playing together in Holland and hanging out in Richmond at the L'Auberge Cafe and Eel Pie Island," he wrote. "In the late 60s, we used to rehearse in my upstairs flat in Putney and also in the basement of Bob Kerr's music shop in Gwalior Road, playing loud music, much to the annoyance of our neighbours.. Fly free old friend."

Slattery and Brock formed Hawkwind, originally called Group X, in Ladbroke Grove, London in 1969 following the breakup of their previous group, The Famous Cure. They recruited bassist John Harrison, drummer Terry Ollis, and keyboardist Michael 'Dik Mik' Davies, per the Daily Mail. With Hawkwind, Slatterly performed at All Saints Hall in Notting Hill, London and also played on an original version of early Hawkwind song "Hurry On Sundown." The guitarist's time with the band was short-lived, with Slattery exiting Hawkwind in 1969, Huw Lloyd-Langton replacing him. In the years that followed, Slattery continued to make music with musicians who'd played in Hawkwind, including with Turner in the group Space Ritual and Alan Davey, a former Hawkwind bassist, in his Hawkestrel project, per NME.

After Brock shared news of Slattery's passing, many fans paid tribute to the guitarist, with one person writing, "so sad to hear this, my condolences. RIP Mick." Another person commented, "R.I.P Mick Slattery, Hawkwind one of my most favorite bands."