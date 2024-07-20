'70s Rock Band Retires From Touring: No More Concerts for Roxy Music, Phil Manzanera Says

British rock ensemble Roxy Music has drawn the curtain on their live performances, according to guitarist Phil Manzanera. In a recent interview with Ultimate Classic Rock (UCR), he revealed, "We might release a recording of that tour. I don't believe we'll perform any more live shows, ever. I think that was the finale."

The band's decision to bow out follows their 50th-anniversary celebration tour, which unfolded across North America and the United Kingdom in the fall of 2022. This series of concerts was initially presented as a commemorative event, but Manzanera sensed the gravity of the occasion from the outset.

"At this stage of one's journey, you're never certain if it's going to be the final time, so you approach it as if it is," he reflected. "I was determined to savor every moment to the fullest."

Reflecting on Roxy Music's farewell tour, Manzanera shared insights into the band's decision-making process. The idea originated when Bryan Ferry, the group's lead vocalist, reached out to gauge interest in performing some shows in America. "I'm always open to it if you are," Manzanera responded. With Andy Mackay and Paul Thompson also on board, the band began to piece together the logistics.

"We realized we were without a manager or any organizational structure. We hadn't collaborated in 12 years. It was a challenge to put everything in place," Manzanera recounted. Despite these hurdles, the tour was a resounding success, with fans recognizing it as a farewell event.

The final performance at London's O2 Arena was a sellout, prompting discussions about potential European dates. However, the band ultimately decided against it. "Brexit has made touring in Europe considerably more complex," Manzanera explained. "We concluded that we should end on a high note rather than risk overstaying our welcome."

Manzanera expressed satisfaction with the tour's execution, particularly the visual elements that complemented their music. "I believe it was the first time we truly achieved the visual context we had always envisioned for our live performances," he remarked. "It felt like the perfect moment to bid farewell."

While a live recording of the tour may be released in the future, Manzanera was straightforward about the band's live performance status: "I don't anticipate we'll ever do live shows again. I think that was truly the end."

The guitarist also touched upon the absence of certain former members from the farewell tour. Brian Eno, an early member of Roxy Music, has long avoided engaging with nostalgia-driven projects. Eddie Jobson, who had performed with the band at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, was not included due to logistical challenges.

Roxy Music's impact on the music landscape far exceeds their relatively brief twelve-year active period. Formed in 1970, the band quickly established themselves as pioneers of art rock and glam rock, inspiring countless musicians. Their innovative fusion of avant-garde elements with pop sensibilities set them apart from their contemporaries and secured their place in rock history.

Roxy Music released eight studio albums, each showcasing their evolving sound and artistic vision. From their self-titled debut in 1972 to their swan song, "Avalon," in 1982, the band continually pushed boundaries and challenged the status quo.

After disbanding in 1983, the members pursued various solo projects and collaborations. Ferry embarked on a successful solo career, while Eno became a renowned producer and ambient music innovator. Manzanera worked with numerous artists, including Pink Floyd's David Gilmour.

Despite their individual pursuits, Roxy Music periodically reunited for tours and special events over the years. These sporadic reunions kept the flame alive for fans and introduced their music to new generations. However, with this latest announcement, it appears that the book has finally closed on Roxy Music's live performances.