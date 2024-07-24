'60s Singer Dies Surrounded by Family in Tennessee: Sandy Posey Was 80

Sandy Posey, the country-pop singer who worked with Elvis Presley and scored numerous hits throughout the '60s, has died. Posey passed away on the morning of Saturday, July 20 at her home in Tennessee of complications from dementia, her husband Wade Cummins told TMZ. She was 80.

According to Cummins, Posey had been battling dementia for several years and had been experiencing "a slow decline over the past seven years." Cummins said the beloved musician was surrounded by family – including himself her daughter Amy, and their niece, at the time of her passing. She was cared for by Cummins in her final years, who said he was heartbroken by the loss, the outlet noting that Posey "was the love of his life, and he's missing her deeply."

(Photo: Sandy Posey, portrait, United States, circa 1966. (Photo by GAB Archive/Redferns) - GAB Archive/Redferns/Getty Images)

Born in Jasper, Alabama on June 18, 1944, according to her Spotify bio, Posey began her career in Memphis, Tennessee after graduating from high school. After initially working as a receptionist at a recording studio, Posey began working as a session singer. She released her first single, 1965's "Kiss Me Goodnight," under the pseudonym Martha Sharp, garnering the attention of producer Chips Moman, who helped her secure a contract with MGM Records.

Posey went on to release back-to-back record charting singles in 1966 – "Born a Woman" and "Single Girl," which both peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. "Born a Woman" sold over a million copies and also earned Posey her two career Grammy nominations in 1967, in the categories for Best Contemporary (R&R) Solo Vocal Performance – Male Or Female; and Best Vocal Performance, Female. She scored further hits with "What a Woman in Love Won't Do," "I Take It Back," and "Can't Get Used to Sleeping Without You."

I the '70s, Posey focused on country music, working with producer Billy Sherrill, who had also worked with the late Tammy Wynette. She scored hits in the genre with titles like "Bring him Safely Home to Me," "Happy Happy Birthday Baby," and "Don't."

Posey eventually retreated from performing and later worked as a session performer, providing backing vocals for Elvis Presley, Percy Sledge, Skeeter Davis and Tommy Roe, according to Metro. She made a comeback in the 2000s, re-recording her main tracks and releasing a new album in 2004.

Paying tribute to Posey on social media, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum said the musician "blended the sweetness of 1960s teen pop with country melodies, died July 21."

Posey's family is planning a celebration of her life, which Cummins said will be filmed for Facebook so her fans can join in. A date has not been set.