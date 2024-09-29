'60s Rockstar Nick Gravenites Has Died

Nick Gravenites, a legendary rock and blues singer with connections to Janis Joplin, Paul Butterfield Blues Band, and many others in his career, had died. He was 85.

According to the Press Democrat, Gravenites was born in Chicago and joined up with the Paul Butterfield Blues Band in 1965, writing the title track to their debut album, "Born in Chicago." He ended up working with Joplin, Quicksilver Messenger, Electric Flag and others in San Francisco after making his way there.

"I get treated with great respect by everyone. It's a great feeling," he told The Press Democrat in 2018.

I regret to inform all of you that Nick passed away last night. Details to follow as they arrive. The Gravenites family appreciates all of the fans and loved ones who have been there for us during this time. Posted by Nick Gravenites on Thursday, September 19, 2024

With Joplin, he wrote her song "Buried Alive in the Blues" for her final studio album. She died before she could record the vocals for the tune, landing on Pearl as an instrumental. He also produced the classic "One Toke Over the Line" for Brewer and Shipley.

He would sit on the street and play guitar. That's how he got to know Janis Joplin. They would busk around San Francisco to get money for wine," his son, Tim Gravenites, said.

According to the Press Democrat, Gravenites had been in assisted living since January due to a dementia diagnosis and complications from diabetes. His son, Tim, confirmed his passing. "He was always an incredible father to me," his son said. "He came from a family of very little means. His parents were Greek immigrants. He'd say, 'Son, I'm giving you what I never had.'"

"Nick, born in Chicago, got involved in the Blues scene pretty early on. The migration of countless blues artists from the South, primarily Mississippi , captured his fancy, along with other white players the likes of Paul Butterfield, Elvin Bishop, Mike Bloomfield and Charlie Musselwhite to name a few," semi-retired KRSH DJ Bill Bowker said. "The song, 'Born in Chicago' says it all. Right around the Summer of Love days in San Francisco, Nick moved to the Bay Area and persuaded others to go with him where they could 'dress funny' and play a lot of blues"