50 Cent is offering up a public apology to Megan Thee Stallion after sharing memes about her getting shot on social media. Megan shared an update on her health on Instagram Live after she underwent surgery following an incident earlier this month in which she was shot in both of her feet. The rapper has not revealed publicly who shot her, but the shooting occurred the same day rapper Tory Lanez, who was with Megan at the time, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon. Lanez has not been charged in relation to the shooting.

The "In Da Club" rapper reposted a portion of the Live, in which Megan says how frustrated she's been at people "painting fake-a— narratives" about the incident, apologizing for posting two memes about what had happened. "Damn I didn’t think this s— was real, It sounded so crazy," the rapper captioned the clip. "[Megan] I’m glad your feeling better and I hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if I knew you was really hurt. Sorry."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jul 27, 2020 at 6:27pm PDT

Megan has been vocal in defending herself since the incident, calling out Basketball Wives LA's Draya Michele after a joke about what she felt happened leading up to the shooting. "I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this type of road," Michele joked on Steelo Brim's Wine and Weed podcast. "I’m here for it. I like that. ...I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too." Megan seemingly responded on Twitter, writing, "Dumb b— that s— ain’t f—ing funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a n—. And f— all the hoe a— n—s making jokes about it too [middle finger emojis] I’ll talk about s— when I get ready."

In her Instagram update, Megan got emotional as she called the shooting "the worst experience of my life." She continued, "I was shot in both of my feet, and I had to get surgery to ... get the bullets taken out, and it was super scary." Megan explained that she felt she had her late family members looking out for her from from beyond, because the bullet "missed everything" when it hit her feet. "It was nothing for y’all to start going and making up fake stories about," she said. "I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot.”