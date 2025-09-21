30-Year-Old DJ Dies of Reported Heart Attack Days After Engagement: RIP to Elif Özcan

A young DJ has died suddenly, leaving her family and friends in shock.

Musician Elif Özcan died on Sept. 8, according to İhlas News Agency. The newswire reports that Özcan, 30, “apparently suffered a heart attack (and) could not be saved despite all efforts.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The musician, who often shared footage from her gigs on Instagram, had gotten engaged on Sept. 6, just two days before. She shared two stunning shots from the proposal via social media.

The young Bolu artist’s loved ones laid her to rest in Alıçören, Turkey, in a ceremony on Sept. 9. IHA had no further details on the circumstances around Özcan’s death, only that her family was “devastated” by her sudden passing.

Loved ones, fans and members of the public shared condolences in the DJ’s Instagram comments in the wake of her passing.

One person wrote, per a Meta translation, “You were the most cheerful, most beautiful wingless angel I’ve ever known in my life. Now you have become my angel with wings, may God rest you in peace.”