Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin has generated fresh controversy after accusing his former bandmate of drugging him prior to a widely criticized charity performance at Daytona Bike Week. The “She Hates Me” singer was filmed outside the venue the following day, responding to questions about his erratic stage behavior with serious allegations against the group’s co-founder.

“I suck, I suck, and I suck, but I was roofied,” Scantlin declared in the video. “My old bass player Sean Sammon roofied me last night, so he can go f— his ass.” The frontman punctuated his accusation with multiple middle-finger gestures before walking away. The accusation is particularly notable as Sammon hasn’t performed with Puddle of Mudd since 2002, making his alleged presence at the event questionable.

The benefit concert, held at Daytona’s Broken Spoke Saloon on March 1, initially started on a positive note. The band auctioned off an autographed guitar for $5,000, with proceeds directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. However, when the group took the stage, the goodwill rapidly deteriorated as Scantlin appeared unable to deliver a coherent performance.

Audience members promptly flooded the venue’s Facebook page with complaints about Scantlin’s behavior. “Last night’s show was a total disaster. I felt really bad for the rest of his band,” wrote one disgruntled attendee. Another commented, “I feel bad for the band to have to play such good instruments while Wes just stumbled and rambled about Fred Durst on stage. Good work amazing performance put on to everyone but Wes,” as documented by Stereogum.

One social media user expressed relief that they hadn’t paid for admission, noting, “I’m so glad that was a free show. I’d be pissed if I spent my money to see that terrible show.”

This latest incident adds to Scantlin’s history of problematic performances. In 2016, Puddle of Mudd experienced a significant onstage meltdown when all band members except Scantlin abandoned him mid-show. This followed a series of bizarre arrests and strange onstage incidents. Though the group appeared to reconcile by 2020, they faced renewed attention when their awkward cover of Nirvana’s “About A Girl” during a SiriusXM session went viral for its off-key vocals and general lack of polish.

When later questioned about the Nirvana cover, Scantlin admitted, “I shouldn’t even have done [it] because I cannot nail that song — I was a little tired. It looked and sounded like total s—. But live to fight another day, dude.”

The musician’s troubles extend beyond performances. Last year, Scantlin reportedly faced arrest and was pepper-sprayed following a standoff with police. This incident followed a 2017 arrest for allegedly attempting to board an airplane while carrying a firearm.

Neither Sammon nor other current band members have publicly responded to Scantlin’s accusations of being drugged at the Daytona performance.

Puddle of Mudd rose to prominence in the early 2000s with hits like “Blurry” and “Control,” selling millions of albums worldwide and becoming fixtures on rock radio. However, the band’s musical legacy has frequently been overshadowed by Scantlin’s personal and professional difficulties over the past decade, contrasting starkly with their earlier commercial success.