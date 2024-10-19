1970s-80s Rockstar Dies ‘Peacefully in His Sleep’: Ollie Olsen Was 66

Ollie Olsen, the beloved rock/electronic musician, has died, according to an official statement shared to his Facebook account. He was 66.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ollie Olsen,” the statement read. “Ollie fought long and hard like the Viking he was against Multiple System Atrophy since 2019 when he first began to have symptoms.He passed peacefully in his sleep this morning under the care of The Royal Melbourne Hospital with his wife Jayne at his side.

“We ask for privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your support over the years, if you wish to help Jayne with funeral costs, you may do so via Ollie’s last fundraiser via Support Act.”

The Australian musician performed with numerous acts over the years, with his most prominent work occurring in the 1970s and 1980s. He and INXS’ Michael Hutchence formed the project Max Q together in the late ’80s. Olsen also was a member of the bands No, Whirlywirld and Orchestra of Skin and Bone.

he has struggled with MSA in recent years, which National Institutes of Health defines as “a progressive neurodegenerative disorder characterized by a combination of symptoms that affect both the central nervous system (which controls how a person moves), and the autonomic nervous system, which controls involuntary functions such as blood pressure or digestion.” A fundraiser website for Olsen also noted that “he was also suffering with Dysphagia, a condition that made swallowing difficult.”

Details on Olsen’s condition and recent hospitalizations had been shared online, in addition to a campaign to raise funds for treatment. The fundraiser has now been converted to a campaign to cover Olsen’s funeral costs and medical costs from his final days. You can find more information at this link.