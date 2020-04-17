Taylor Swift Cancels All Shows for 2020 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Taylor Swift announced on Friday, April 17 that she is canceling all planned shows for 2020 coronavirus pandemic, which includes her planned Lover Fest, shows in Brazil and a series of European concert dates. "Fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community and the safety and wellbeing of fans should always be the top priority," a statement on Swift's social media accounts began. "Health organizations and governments around the world have strongly discouraged large public gatherings for an undetermined period of time."

"With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year," the message continued. The statement shared that Swift's planned United States and Brazil shows will be rescheduled for 2021 on dates to be announced later this year. Tickets for those shows will transfer to a new date without any action required by ticketholders.

I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us. pic.twitter.com/qeiMk2Tgon — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 17, 2020

Refunds for Lover Fest shows will be available beginning May 1 subject to Ticketmaster terms. Swift was preparing for two mini-festivals in the U.S. — Love Fest East, to take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Lover Fest West, to be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The latter performance would have made Swift the first woman to open an NFL arena, as the venue is currently under construction.

Swift's shows are just a few of many musical events canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus, which has effectively halted the music industry for the foreseeable future. The Grammy winner was one of the first artists to share the importance of social distancing with her fans, sharing a social media in mid-March telling her followers to stay indoors, please. "Guys – I FOLLOW YOU ONLINE AND I love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren't being taken seriously enough right now," she wrote. "I'm seeing lots of get togethers and hangs and parties still happening." Swift added, "It's a really scary time but we need to make social sacrifices right now."