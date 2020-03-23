'Supernatural': Last Episode 'For a While' Airing Tonight Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

It's a bittersweet night for Supernatural fans. The long-running series, which is currently in its 15th and final season, will air it's last new episode tonight. At least, "for a while," according to series writer Andrew Dabb.

Tonight on #Supernatural The phone rings in the middle of the night

My father yells, "What you gonna do with your life?"

Oh daddy dear, you know you're still number one... — Andrew Dabb (@andrewdabb) March 23, 2020

Back in November of last year, it was announced that the series finale date would air on May 18. However, due to concerns over coronavirus, Supernatural suspended its production with the safety of the cast and crew in mind back in mid-March. The decision was made when it was only a couple of weeks away from getting its last few episodes in the can. In a series of follow-up tweets, as noticed by TV Line, Dabb clarified the situation.

"(Due to the shutdown, this will be our last episode for a while. Stay well, stay safe, and we'll see you on the other side)," he continued to tweet. "(Clarification: We have filmed through episode 18, however, our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can't be finished. However, have some special treats coming along the way-- to help us all get through this.)"

It's unclear what Dabb was referring to when he mentions "special treats," though given the show's dedicated fanbase, it's likely that The CW will want to keep them happy during this time of uncertainty. However, Dabb insisted that the show would return. Eventually.

"(And yes, we, the CW, and Warner Bros fully intend to return and finish the series. It's not a matter of 'if,' it's a matter of 'when.')"

It is also unclear how this disruption will affect star Jared Padalecki's new series, a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger. Padalecki will play Cordell Walker, a widowed father of two who he returns back to his home in Austin after spending two years undercover. In addition to starring, Padalecki will also serve as an executive producer along with Anna Fricke and Dan Lin.

While the Supernatural news is disappointing for fans, it's far from the only series to be impacted by coronavirus. As more people elect to go into self-quarantine to help slow the spread, a massive amount of series and films have temporarily suspended production, which will likely cause ripple effects in the release date calendar for months to come.