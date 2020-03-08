Post Malone: See Photos From Rapper's Nashville Show From Just Before Fan Outcry Began

Post Malone put on an eye-catching performance in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday night, in spite of fans' concerns about his health. Malone is out playing all over the country on his Runaway Tour right now, and some fans online fear he is drinking and using drugs too much. The singer says these concerns are unfounded.

Malone played a huge concert at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, with all the usual bravado of his shows elsewhere. However, some of his on-stage antics have made fans concerned recently, as they believe he is overdoing it with drugs and alcohol.

Fans have been sharing photos and videos of Malone stumbling, slurring his words or even simply making facial expressions that they feel indicate an overindulgence. They have been making a lot of noise online, calling for someone in Malone's life to step in and help him.

On Friday, Malone tried to ease their fears during his show in Memphis, Tennessee. He addressed the rumors on-stage, telling fans he is doing just fine.

"People have been asking me if I'm OK or on heavy drugs. I'm not on drugs and I feel the best I've ever f—ing felt in my whole life," Malone said. "That's why I can bust my ass for these shows and fall on the floor and do all that fun s—."

He added, "Anybody that's concerned here I appreciate the love and support, but I feel f—ing fantastic."

Others have echoed this sentiment, saying that Malone's behavior is nothing unusual for performers giving their all. Still, some fans continue to worry, insisting that Malone is showing signs of distress.

Those at Malone's recent concerts have no complaints, saying that the shows have been as spectacular as ever. Here is photos from Malone's show in Nashville on Wednesday.