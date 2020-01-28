Grammys 2020: Ozzy Osbourne Makes First Appearance Since Parkinson's Diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne made his first public appearance since revealing he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease last week at the 2020 Grammy Awards Sunday night. The former Black Sabbath singer walked the red carpet with wife Sharon Osbourne, then the two presented the Best Rap/Sung Performance Grammy during the broadcast. Osbourne announced he has Parkinson's during an appearance on Good Morning America on Jan. 21.

(Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

During the red carpet show, Osbourne told CBS he is still considering touring if he can. He already postponed his 2019 tour and was scheduled to perform again in May.

"If I'm well enough, I'll work towards it," Osbourne said, reports Ultimate Classic Rock. "I'm having physical therapy every day, five days a week. I'm trying, doing the best I can. Neck surgery's not easy."

"Seeing how far Dad's come this year and how far he's come in the last week alone has just been incredible," Osbourne's daughter, Kelly Osbourne, who joined him on the red carpet, added. "I think coming out and telling his truth has been a weight lifted off of his shoulders. And even his physical therapist is saying how far you have moved forward in this last week is insane."

After his appearance at the Grammys, Osbourne thanked his fans for reaching out.

"Thank you so much for all your comments and love from last night," the "Crazy Train" singe tweeted. "[Sharon] and I really enjoyed reading all your comments!"

Osbourne and Sharon revealed he was diagnosed with "PKN 2," a form of Parkinson's Disease, on GMA last week.

"There's so many different types of Parkinson's," Sharon said. "It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. It's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

"It's been terribly challenging for us all," Osbourne, 71, added. "I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves."

Osbourne came forward after months of rumors about his health following his decision to postpone a world tour. He also faced death hoaxes, which made him realize he could no longer keep denying he had Parkinson's.

"I'm no good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it anymore 'cause it's like I'm running out of excuses, you know?" the rocker explained.

"The hardest thing is watching somebody that you love suffer," Kelly said. "It's kind of become a bit of — I think a role reversal for us, where we have to be like, 'Snap out of it. Come on we — we have to all admit what's happening here,' so that we can get over this. And it took a while for everyone to be on the same page."

Although it is not clear if Osbourne will be well enough to tour this year, he still plans on releasing a new album. Ordinary Man will be released on Feb. 21. The title track, featuring Elton John, has already been released as a single.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images