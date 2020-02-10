Rage Against the Machine Reunion Tour Is Happening, See the Dates

After months of hopeful speculation from fans, Rage Against the Machine have announced a full reunion tour. The band is getting back together and taking their show all over the U.S., with Run the Jewels as their opening act. The tour dates were announced on Monday.

Rage Against the Machine has been on a hiatus for nine years now, and fans were beginning to wonder if they would ever play together again. There was a beacon of hope last month, when the band announced a few festival slots and other one-off reunions. Now, according to a report by Rolling Stone, they're embarking on a full tour.

The 2020 tour will take Rage Against the Machine not just around the U.S., but all over the world. It begins on March 26th in El Paso, Texas, and leads all over the country throughout the summer. The band is targeting major cities with big arenas to accomodate their raucous fan base.

The tour is built around the festival dates already announced, including Coachella, Boston Calling and Firefly. All-in-all, it is a seven-month commitment from a band many fans had feared was gone forever.

Demand for the shows is so high that some stops already have multiple dates. California, and New York City both have two consecutive shows, and there is room on the schedule for more expansion.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. local time. The festival dates may need to be purchased separately, so fans are advised to look at those ahead of time.

Here is the full schedule for Rage Against the Machine's 2020 tour.