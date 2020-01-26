Madonna Cancels Yet Another Concert, Citing Injuries

Madonna is currently in the midst of her international Madame X tour. However, the singer unfortunately explained recently that she would be canceling one of her upcoming performances because of injuries she suffered earlier on the tour.

"I am deeply sorry that I have to cancel my concert scheduled for Monday, January 27th in London," Madonna told her fans on Instagram on Saturday. "Under doctors guidance I have been told to rest for a few days. As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first. The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show."

"So I will keep going until I cannot," she continued. "As always- anyone who purchased a ticket will be refunded for tickets purchased that evening. The show on Wednesday January 29th will go as scheduled. Again I am deeply sorry to disappoint anyone and please know that it hurts me more than you can imagine to have to cancel any shows. Thank you again for your understanding."

As the Daily Mail noted, this cancellation came less than a week after the singer canceled another tour stop in Lisbon.

"Thank you again Lisbon! Sorry I had to cancel tonight but I must listen to my body and rest!!" Madonna told fans on Instagram at the time. "That white Port. got me through the rest of the show! See you on Tuesday fingers crossed."

Madonna also canceled a performance in Miami Beach in late December and wrote a detailed message to her fans about why she had to do so.

"I consider myself a warrior I never quit, I never give in, I never give up!! However this time I have to listen to my body And accept that my pain is a warning," she wrote. "I want to say how deeply sorry I am to all my fans. For having to cancel my last show."

"I spent the last two days with doctors Scans, ultra sounds, Xrays Poking and probing and more tears," she continued. "They have made it very clear to me that if l'am to continue my tour— I must rest for as long as possible so that I don't inflict further and Irreversible damage to my body."

While Madonna has not released details about her injury, she did tell her audience during a San Francisco tour stop in November that she was suffering from a "bad knee" due to a torn ligament, as the Daily Mail reported.

Madonna has had to cancel a handful of tour dates throughout her Madame X experience. The singer has reportedly canceled nine performances ever since the tour began in September 2019. She canceled two in New York, one in Los Angeles, three in Boston, one in Miami Beach, one in Lisbon, and, now, one in London.

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty