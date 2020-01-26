Grammys 2020: Here's Why You Can't Buy Tickets

The Grammy Awards ceremony is one of the biggest nights in music, but fans are not allowed in except by invitation. As always, the Recording Academy is reminding fans that any tickets they see for sale are likely counterfeit, and ultimately a waste of money.

The 2020 Grammys are will be handed out on Sunday, Jan. 26 in Los Angeles, at the STAPLES Center. The show will feature huge performances, celebrity guests and the highest honors the industry has to offer. Sadly, no amount of money can buy a fan entry.

The Grammys are an invitation-only event. Invites are typically sent to nominees, presenters and performers, but few others. Some are reserved for VIP guests and select members of the Recording Academy, but even members of that group are not guaranteed entry.

Reminder that the 61st #GRAMMYs is a private event by invitation only. Note all (understandably) excited fans that tickets are 100% non-transferable. Any seats offered for sale on secondary sites will be void with no access to event. Please do not spend your money with scalpers. — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2019

The tickets that are sent out are non-transferable, so even if a fan obtained one somehow they could not use it to get into the show. Last year, the academy warned fans against spending their money on "scalpers."

"Note all (understandably) excited fans that tickets are 100% non-transferable. Any seats offered for sale on secondary sites will be void with no access to event. Please do not spend your money with scalpers," the post read.

Of course, fans do not love this arrangement. Last year, many pushed back, asking the academy why they would not consider changing this rule and offering some seats available for fans to purchase. However, they acknowledged that this would fundamentally change the awards show, probably forcing it to move to a bigger venue.

"In the next 7 years it would be good to accept the fans at the event, you have to move to a stadium and that's what 'the new grammy awards' would look like," one person tweeted.

Even if tickets were on sale, there is no telling how much they could cost. In addition to the awards, this year's show will feature performances by Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers, among others. Any concert with that line-up would draw a ticket price that most fans would balk at.

For now, the Grammys are best viewed at home. There are plenty of ways to tune in this year, as the show will be available on TV and streaming services. CBS is broadcasting the ceremony, so it can be viewed with cable, an antenna or through the streaming service CBS All Access.

Other streamers have the live show as well, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV. The show starts at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.