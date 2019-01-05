‘Zombieland 2’ Reportedly Recruits ‘Ghostbusters’ Stars Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd

Zombieland 2 has officially added Bill Murray to its cast, and picked up fellow Ghostbusters alum Dan Aykroyd as well.

Zombieland 2 hits theaters later this year, rejoining the original cast of Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) after a time-skip. The original featured a prominent cameo by Murray as himself, though there seemed to be little chance he would show up again. According to a new report by Geeks Worldwide, he will find a way.

The website learned that both Murray and Aykroyd will play fictionalized versions of themselves in the long-awaited sequel. The report also used the unconfirmed subtitle Zombieland 2: Double Tap. As for the prominence of Murray and Aykroyd’s roles, there is no clear word.

Zombieland 2 is slated for release on Oct. 11, 2019. While it is a long way out, the movie will most likely be released pretty close to that date, as it is not far from the 10-year anniversary of the original. Back in 2009, Zombieland was scheduled to hit theaters on Oct. 9, however it scored an earlier release on Oct. 2.

The movie is a beloved staple in both the dwindling genre of blockbuster comedies and the rising genre of apocalyptic zombie media. It extended a familiar concept into the realm of comedy, inviting audiences to look at zombies and apocalyptic scenarios in new ways.

Zombieland 2 will be written by original screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, with added help from Dave Callaham. Reese and Wernick wrote the scripts for both Deadpool movies. It will be directed by original director Ruben Fleischer, who is hot off the global success of Spider-Man spin-off Venom.

The cast, too, has experience massive success since the original Zombieland. All four main cast members have been nominated for Academy Awards in the last decade. In 2017, Stone won one for her performance in La La Land.

According to the synopsis of the film, Zombieland 2 will find the four heroes of the original moving back inland, into the wasteland of the former United States. Along the way, they will be faced with more and more zombies, discovering that the monsters are learning and evolving. At the same time, their own group dynamic will be shifting under the pressure carrying the hopes of the species on their shoulders.

Zombieland 2 added Zoey Deutch to the cast back in November. Deutch, 24, is best known for starring in the Netflix original film Set It Up earlier this year. She also starred opposite James Franco and Bryan Cranston in Why Him.



Zombieland 2 hits theaters on Friday, Oct. 11 2019.